Memo: Russian Overtures To Trump Aide Triggered FBI Investigation

Overtures by Russian operatives to a junior campaign adviser are what sparked the FBI's counterintelligence investigation into potential ties between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia, according to a secret memo unveiled on Friday.

George Papadopoulos — who has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about those contacts — "triggered" the opening of the investigation, it says.

Court documents have described offers Papadopoulos received of "dirt" on Hillary Clinton and "off the record" meetings between him and other campaign aides and Russian leaders.

Papadopoulos told an Australian diplomat about these offers on a drunken night out in London, according to The New York Times. The Australian then reported what he had heard through official channels to the United States, and the FBI began to investigate.

The story has been told before, but the secret memo confirms for the first time that the Russia probe began with Papadopoulos and not with other evidence, including the infamous, unverified Steele dossier. The dossier was used later as part of an application for a warrant to conduct surveillance on another Trump campaign adviser, Carter Page, according to the document.

The memo, prepared by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, details findings that it says "raise concerns with the legitimacy and legality of certain [Justice Department] and FBI interactions with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court and ... represent a troubling breakdown of legal processes established to protect the American people from abuses related to the FISA process."

The case, in short, is that biased anti-Trump Democrats within federal law enforcement used flimsy evidence that was paid for by ideological fellow travelers to scam a judge into authorizing the surveillance of Page.

Because the DOJ and FBI omitted that the dossier had been financed by Democrats and because Justice Department officials also cited news accounts for which people were involved were responsible — rather than other outside sources — they broke the rules, the memo says.

The memo and the swirling political winds around it have pitted parts of the administration against itself in a bizarre — and very public — fight. The FBI and Justice Department, which are both led by President Trump appointees, have clashed with the White House over its release, warning of factual inaccuracies and potential harm to national security.

But the president and his Republican allies, particularly Nunes, brushed those concerns aside and opted to release the document anyway.

Republicans say the alleged abuses documented in the memo are serious enough that the American public must know. But the White House may have other motivations: The president has told friends that he believes the memo will help undermine special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, sources have told NPR.

And the memo certainly dovetails with what has been a running campaign by the president and his supporters against the FBI and Mueller's team, alleging that they are chock full of Hillary Clinton supporters and political bias.

On Friday morning, Trump took aim at the bureau again.

"The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans – something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago," he said on Twitter. "Rank & File are great people!"

Speaking later to reporters at the White House, the president said what's in the memo is "a disgrace" and "a lot of people should be ashamed."

The president's relentless criticism has put Trump's his hand-picked FBI director, Christopher Wray, under enormous pressure. Wray has defended the institution and its 35,000 employees, and so far there's no indication that he is inclined to resign.

The FBI Agents Association put out a statement Thursday backing Wray, saying it stands "shoulder to shoulder" with the director.

Still, there are concerns among current and former FBI officials that the avalanche of political criticism from the right could undermine the bureau's credibility with Americans and inflict lasting damage to its public trust.

The president has also thrown invective at the Justice Department. Much of his ire has been directed at Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is overseeing the Russia investigation since Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself.

The memo's release brings to a close weeks of speculation over what exactly it says. The broad contours of its allegations have been known, but the specifics remained shrouded in secrecy.

The document was prepared by Nunes, a close Trump ally who served on the president's transition team, and his committee staff. In the runup to the document's release, many House Republicans who read it said it detailed a scandal of epic proportions, describing how the FBI used its powerful surveillance tools to target the Trump campaign for political purposes.

Democrats say the memo is set of misleading Republican talking points that cherry-picks information from classified material provided by the FBI and Justice Department. They say the document is part of a broader GOP push to discredit the FBI and the special counsel's Russia investigation.

House Intelligence Committee Democrats prepared their own memo to counter the Republican document. The same day the committee voted along party lines to release the Republican memo, it voted along party lines not to make public the Democratic memo.

Instead, the committee agreed to allow the full House to view the Democratic document and promised to hold a new vote on it at a later date. Democrats complain that not releasing the memos at the same time allows the Republicans to set the narrative for a week or more before the public will see the Democratic rebuttal.

As the political battle over the memo reached its peak, House Speaker Paul Ryan dismissed allegations that it was a political hit job and said it was just Congress doing its job.

"If there are certain individuals who did the wrong thing, who either brought bias or cut corners or did something wrong that implicates an American's civil liberties, it is our job as congressional overseers to bring people to account so it doesn't happen again."