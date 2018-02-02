FACT CHECK: Read The GOP Memo Released By House Intelligence Committee

A memo alleging the FBI abused its surveillance authority became public on Friday after a push by House Republicans. President Trump authorized the memo's release, even after the FBI expressed "grave concerns" about the "accuracy" of the document, authored by House intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

NPR journalists who cover the Justice Department, the White House and national security have annotated the White House's authorization letter and the memo itself.