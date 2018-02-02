FACT CHECK: Read The GOP Memo Released By House Intelligence Committee

Accessibility links

Full Text And Fact Check: Read The Memo Released By House Intelligence Committee

President Trump authorized the disclosure of the document on Friday, against the objections of the FBI and Justice Department. The memo alleges the FBI abused its surveillance authority.
A memo alleging the FBI abused its surveillance authority became public on Friday after a push by House Republicans. President Trump authorized the memo's release, even after the FBI expressed "grave concerns" about the "accuracy" of the document, authored by House intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

Nunes Memo: What's In It And What's Not

NPR journalists who cover the Justice Department, the White House and national security have annotated the White House's authorization letter and the memo itself.

