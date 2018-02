After Hitting Record Low In December, African-American Unemployment Rate Rises U.S. employers added 200,000 jobs to payrolls in January, a big improvement from December. The Labor Department report, released Friday morning, showed unemployment unchanged at 4.1%. But there was one surprise: African-American unemployment shot up after hitting a record low in December.

After Hitting Record Low In December, African-American Unemployment Rate Rises Business After Hitting Record Low In December, African-American Unemployment Rate Rises After Hitting Record Low In December, African-American Unemployment Rate Rises Audio will be available later today. U.S. employers added 200,000 jobs to payrolls in January, a big improvement from December. The Labor Department report, released Friday morning, showed unemployment unchanged at 4.1%. But there was one surprise: African-American unemployment shot up after hitting a record low in December. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor