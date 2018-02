Stock Market Sees Its Worst Weekly Performance In 2 Years The stock market took a big dive on Friday amid growing worries about inflation. The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 666 points, or 2.54 percent. The market saw its worst weekly performance in two years.

Stock Market Sees Its Worst Weekly Performance In 2 Years

The stock market took a big dive on Friday amid growing worries about inflation. The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 666 points, or 2.54 percent. The market saw its worst weekly performance in two years.