Trump Says Memo's Release 'Totally Vindicates' Him In Russia Probe

Enlarge this image toggle caption Win McNamee/Getty Images Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump used Twitter Saturday to champion the release a day earlier of a controversial, previously-classified document that alleges the Justice Department and the FBI abused their surveillance authority. The memo "totally vindicates" him, the president said. He also called the Russia probe "an American disgrace."

He tweeted: "This memo totally vindicates 'Trump' in probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on. Their was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead). This is an American disgrace!"

Not long after the president's tweet, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., fired back with a tweet of his own: "Quite the opposite, Mr. President. The most important fact disclosed in this otherwise shoddy memo was that FBI investigation began July 2016 with your advisor, Papadopoulos, who was secretly discussing stolen Clinton emails with the Russians."

After anticipation gripped Washington, D.C., throughout the week — with fissures between the president, the law enforcement community and Congress— Friday Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee made public a three-and-a-half-page document authored by the committee's chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., after Trump had declassified the memo and approved its release.

The document contends the FBI and the Justice Department used of a now infamous, unverified Russia dossier compiled by a former British spy to seek a warrant approved by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act Court in order to conduct surveillance of former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page.

Since the memo's release, some Republicans have expressed sentiments similar to Trump's and seized on the memo's assertions raising doubts about the impartiality of the top FBI and Justice Department officials investigating Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and possible connections with Russia.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., said in a statement Friday that he was "pleased" the American people could view the document "which details abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act."

He also went on to praise the "vast majority" of FBI employees, before adding: "The contents of the memo continue to raise serious questions about decisions made by Justice Department and FBI leadership during the 2016 presidential election and afterwards, and the role senior FBI officials played in these questionable decisions and irregularities."

Fellow Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida tweeted: "Not only did the Memo lay bare a systemic pattern of abuse within the FBI & DOJ, it confirmed my worst fear: America's free & fair elections were threatened from within. Our own DOJ worked to tip the scales of justice in order to benefit one political candidate. #MemoDay."

Democrats have raised concerns that the memo's release is being used to lay the groundwork for the eventual firing of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein who oversees the Russia probe on behalf of the DOJ or the eventual end of the Justice Department's engagement of special counsel Robert Mueller, a former FBI director, who is leading the investigation.

A letter sent to the president Friday signed by 10 top congressional Democrats including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., warned that the lawmakers would consider terminations of the top leadership at the Justice Department or the FBI as "an attempt to obstruct justice."

"We write to inform you that we would consider such an unwarranted action as an attempt to obstruct justice in the Russia investigation. Firing Rod Rosenstein, DOJ Leadership or Bob Mueller could result in a constitutional crisis of the kind not seen since the Saturday Night Massacre."

At White House Friday, before Trump left for a weekend stay at his Mar-A-Lago club in Florida, he was asked if the memo's release made it more likely he'd fire Rosenstein. He responded: "You figure that one out."

In an appearance Saturday on Fox News, deputy White House press secretary Raj Shah was asked if Rosenstein was on the hot seat, but attempted to play down those concerns.

"Rod Rosenstein's job is not on the line. We expect him to continue his job as the deputy attorney general," Shah said.

Many Democrats and even some Republicans have expressed concern about the release of the controversial, once-secret spying memo and the impact it could have on the Justice Department and intelligence community.

Trump, Nunes and others, claim it shows that the FBI and the Department of Justice have been biased in their investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible connections between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

But others see the memo's release as a dangerous upheaval of established oversight norms in favor of partisan politics, in an effort to discredit the Mueller investigation.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz., had one of the harshest rebukes, saying that the memo's release did nothing but aid Russian President Vladimir Putin by undermining the legitimacy of American institutions.

"The latest attacks on the FBI and Department of Justice serve no American interests — no party's, no president's, only Putin's. The American people deserve to know all of the facts surrounding Russia's ongoing efforts to subvert our democracy, which is why Special Counsel Mueller's investigation must proceed unimpeded," McCain said in a statement Friday. "Our nation's elected officials, including the president, must stop looking at this investigation through the warped lens of politics and manufacturing partisan sideshows. If we continue to undermine our own rule of law, we are doing Putin's job for him."

GOP Releases Memo Alleging FBI Surveillance Abuses GOP Releases Memo Alleging FBI Surveillance Abuses Listen · 19:25 19:25

NPR's Ryan Lucas reported that Nunes and other Republicans claim the memo shows that "anti-Trump Democrats within federal law enforcement used flimsy evidence that was paid for by ideological fellow travelers to scam a judge into authorizing the surveillance of" former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page. That surveillance of Page was based on the infamous, unverified Steele dossier, which was funded in part by Democrats including the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign.

However, the memo also asserts that it was contacts between Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos and Russians — and overtures from Russia to the campaign via Papadopoulos — that "triggered" the FBI counterintelligence investigation in Russia's election interference and contacts between Russia and Trump's campaign. Papadopoulos has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russians.

Retiring moderate Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa., said the memo's release also breached norms about using intelligence for political reasons.

"As I have publicly stated on several occasions, it's a mistake to release this memo," Dent wrote on Twitter Friday afternoon. "No Members of Congress-nor their staff-should risk divulging sensitive sources/methods of Intelligence for partisan gain. This sets a dangerous precedent that may have far reaching implications."

Schiff, the Ranking Member of the House Intelligence Committee, told NPR's Ari Shapiro on Friday's All Things Considered that the decision to release the GOP memo was "not only reckless but misleading."

"The procedure they used to publish this document has never been used before, and for good reason. The Congress shouldn't be cherry-picking intelligence and publishing it for political reasons," Schiff said.

Democrats' rebuttal memo is still classified after the committee voted along party lines not to release it alongside the GOP memo.

"I think the Republicans know it's really unsustainable for them to claim they're doing this in the interest of transparency but refuse to let the country the see response to it," Schiff said of that decision. Schiff also said that Democrats on the committee plan to try to force a vote on releasing their rebuttal on Monday.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., another member on the House Intelligence Committee, said on CNN before Friday's release that, "What this memo does is it seeks to torch every floor of the FBI building to protect the president."

Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., said that the memo's release was "reckless and demonstrates an astonishing disregard for the truth."

"This unprecedented public disclosure of classified material during an ongoing criminal investigation is dangerous to our national security," Warner continued in a statement Friday. "This will make it far more difficult for the Intelligence Committees to conduct meaningful, bipartisan oversight of intelligence activities in the future. This action was also taken without regard to the damage it could do to our ability to protect Americans from threats around the globe."

Former FBI Director James Comey — whose firing last year by Trump contributed to Mueller's appointment to oversee the FBI investigation — tweeted that the memo's release was underwhelming and not worth the damage it did.

Christopher Wray, who was picked by Trump to replace Comey as FBI director and who opposed the release of the memo, reminded bureau employees in an internal video released Friday that "in the end, actions speak louder than words."