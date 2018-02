What History Shows About FBI-White House Tenions NPR's Michel Martin speaks with FBI historian Douglas Charles to get some historical perspective on the current tensions between the White House and the FBI.

What History Shows About FBI-White House Tenions National What History Shows About FBI-White House Tenions What History Shows About FBI-White House Tenions Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with FBI historian Douglas Charles to get some historical perspective on the current tensions between the White House and the FBI. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor