Second Amtrak Crash In 5 Days Kills 2 People On Sunday an Amtrak passenger train seemingly traveling on the wrong track, crashed into a freight train and derailed in South Carolina, killing the Amtrak engineer and a conductor.

Second Amtrak Crash In 5 Days Kills 2 People National Second Amtrak Crash In 5 Days Kills 2 People Second Amtrak Crash In 5 Days Kills 2 People Audio will be available later today. On Sunday an Amtrak passenger train seemingly traveling on the wrong track, crashed into a freight train and derailed in South Carolina, killing the Amtrak engineer and a conductor. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor