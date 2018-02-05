Watch Mt. Joy Perform 'Silver Lining' Live At WFUV

VuHaus

Los Angeles rock band Mt. Joy released a few songs into the world in 2016 with modest expectations. To their surprise, their music started gaining traction on Spotify, racking up millions of streams. By 2017, they were on the road touring with bands like The Shins, The Head and the Heart and The Lone Bellow.

This year will to be their biggest yet: Mt. Joy's self-titled debut is being released on Dualtone Records in March and the band has been named artists to watch in the NPR Slingshot program.

The band recently stopped by WFUV to share some of its music, including the optimistic new single, "Silver Lining." Though inspired by tragedy, the song is filled with an earnest hopefulness and is bound to spark many joyful sing-a-longs.