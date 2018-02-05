Battle Brews Between Newspapers In Rhode Island, Connecticut

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the battle between Rhode Island and Connecticut newspapers. Rhode Island's Providence Journal published an editorial slamming Connecticut's business climate. It said employers should be attracted from Connecticut to Rhode Island, which is, quote, "less risky." Connecticut's Hartford Courant responded with an editorial headlined "Why, Rhode Island, Why?" It says Rhode Island has a, quote, "legacy of corruption that not even Connecticut can match." It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.