Emails From Inside The FBI Give Insight To Reaction When Former Director Comey Was Fired In the days after President Trump fired FBI director James Comey, the White House told the public that the bureau had "lost confidence" in its leader. New e-mails obtained by the Lawfare blog paint a different picture of the reaction inside the FBI. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Benjamin Wittes, Lawfare's editor-in-chief and a fellow at the Brookings Institution.