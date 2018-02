Actor John Mahoney, Dad On 'Frasier,' Dies At 77 Actor John Mahoney has died at age 77. Mahoney was best-known as Martin Crane, the gravely-voiced dad on "Frasier." He also had prominent roles in movies such as "Say Anything" and "The American President."

