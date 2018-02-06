Michigan Car Dealer Had Confidence In Patriots' Super Bowl Win

The tag line of the TV ad: Congratulations Patriots! The business reportedly didn't submit an Eagles version, and instructed the station to air the Patriots ad no matter how the game ended.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. To many, the Patriots and Tom Brady had a certain inevitability going into the Super Bowl. I mean, of course they had the experience to bring home another championship against the underdog, the Philadelphia Eagles - right? - so much so that a Michigan Subaru dealer made a TV ad with the tag line, congratulations, Patriots. According to WOOD TV, the business did not submit an Eagles version of the ad, and in the ultimate sign of denial, instructed the station to air the Patriots ad no matter how the game ended. It's MORNING EDITION.

