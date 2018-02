Space Enthusiasts Gather In Florida As Powerful Rocket Is Set To Launch Private company SpaceX is set to launch on Tuesday the world's most powerful rocket — the Falcon Heavy. This is a test launch that will carry a cherry red Tesla roadster into orbit around Mars.

