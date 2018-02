Luger Eric Hamlin Plans To Have Fun During Her 4th Olympics Erin Hamlin made Olympic history when she won bronze in the luge race 4 years ago. She plans to retire after these Olympics — her fourth. She's ready to go out with a bang and have fun along the way.

Luger Eric Hamlin Plans To Have Fun During Her 4th Olympics Luger Eric Hamlin Plans To Have Fun During Her 4th Olympics Luger Eric Hamlin Plans To Have Fun During Her 4th Olympics Audio will be available later today. Erin Hamlin made Olympic history when she won bronze in the luge race 4 years ago. She plans to retire after these Olympics — her fourth. She's ready to go out with a bang and have fun along the way. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor