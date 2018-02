Luger Erin Hamlin Plans To Have Fun During Her 4th Olympics

Erin Hamlin won bronze in the luge race four years ago. She plans to retire after these Olympics — her fourth. She's ready to go out with a bang.

Correction

In this report, we say that Erin Hamlin's medal in Sochi marked the first time an American luger reached an Olympic podium. In fact, while she is the first U.S. singles luger to win a medal, there have been U.S. doubles lugers who have won medals.