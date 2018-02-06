Is A Baby Girl In Their Future?

A family in Rockford, Mich., has 13 sons. The mom is pregnant but is waiting to find out until the baby is born whether it is a girl or a boy.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. My dad grew up in Indiana, one of seven brothers. Seven times his parents had a baby, each time a boy, which would seem small time in Rockford, Mich. That's where Jay and Kateri Schwandt have 13 children, every one of them a boy. What's more, Kateri Schwandt is pregnant. She thought No. 13 would be the last but had a surprise. The Schwandts have decided to wait until the baby is born to find out if it's a girl this time. It's MORNING EDITION.

