Why The 'Las Vegas Review-Journal' Didn't Publish A 1998 Investigation On Steve Wynn In 1998, the Las Vegas Review-Journal abruptly killed a story about sexual misconduct at the properties of casino mogul Steve Wynn. Now, with allegations against Wynn again in the headlines, NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Carri Geer Thevenot, the reporter of that original story.