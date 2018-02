Sen. Dick Durbin On Finding A Bipartisan Deal To Protect DREAMers Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., has been working on protections for DREAMers for 17 years. A new plan had been gaining bipartisan support in the House and the Senate, but President Trump signaled his opposition to it on Tuesday. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Durbin about his work on the issue, and what a palatable deal looks like to him.