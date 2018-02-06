Accessibility links

Positive Train Control Technology Could Be A Solution For Amtrak After Recent Crashes With three fatal train accidents in recent weeks, there's been a cry for Positive Train Control, a system that will automatically stop trains before certain types of accidents can happen. WIlliam Vantuono, editor-in-chief of Railway Age, explains how PTC works and why it's taking so long for it to be widely adopted.
Heard on All Things Considered

