Positive Train Control Technology Could Be A Solution For Amtrak After Recent Crashes With three fatal train accidents in recent weeks, there's been a cry for Positive Train Control, a system that will automatically stop trains before certain types of accidents can happen. WIlliam Vantuono, editor-in-chief of Railway Age, explains how PTC works and why it's taking so long for it to be widely adopted.

With three fatal train accidents in recent weeks, there's been a cry for Positive Train Control, a system that will automatically stop trains before certain types of accidents can happen. WIlliam Vantuono, editor-in-chief of Railway Age, explains how PTC works and why it's taking so long for it to be widely adopted.