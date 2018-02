Bad Plus Seems Jolted Alive On 'Never Stop II' For the past 18 years, the Bad Plus, has been playing catchy, high energy music and redefining what a jazz trio can be. This year pianist Ethan Iverson announced he is leaving the trio. But contrary to popular belief, Bad Plus found a new pianist and released a new album.

