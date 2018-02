The Thistle & Shamrock: The Long View

Enlarge this image toggle caption FRED TANNEAU/AFP/Getty Images FRED TANNEAU/AFP/Getty Images

If you've been listening to Thistle for some years, perhaps you'll remember two unforgettable extended medleys of tunes: one from Breton harper and multi-instrumentalist Alan Stivell and the other from Irish fiddler Kevin Burke. Make their re-acquaintance this week!