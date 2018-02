How The Government Handles Public Health Threats As flu season is takes its toll across the country, Rachel Martin talks with commentator Cokie Roberts, who answers listener questions about how the government handles threats to public health.

How The Government Handles Public Health Threats Health How The Government Handles Public Health Threats How The Government Handles Public Health Threats Audio will be available later today. As flu season is takes its toll across the country, Rachel Martin talks with commentator Cokie Roberts, who answers listener questions about how the government handles threats to public health. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor