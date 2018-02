Iran Sends 81-Year-Old Iranian-American Back To Prison Baquer Namazi, an 81-year-old Iranian-American, was sent back to jail in Iran, despite his declining health. A family lawyer says the move is tantamount to a death sentence.

NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor