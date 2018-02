Farmer Calls Police Over Tiger In Cow Shed A farmer in Scotland called the police after spotting a tiger in his cow shed. It didn't move for a while. He then realized it was a stuffed toy tiger.

A farmer in Scotland called the police after spotting a tiger in his cow shed. It didn't move for a while. He then realized it was a stuffed toy tiger.