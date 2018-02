U.S. Soccer Federation To Elect New President NPR's Rachel Martin talks to former Olympic soccer player-turned-analyst Julie Foudy about the upcoming and unusually heated election for president of the U.S. Soccer Federation on Feb. 10.

U.S. Soccer Federation To Elect New President Sports U.S. Soccer Federation To Elect New President U.S. Soccer Federation To Elect New President Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to former Olympic soccer player-turned-analyst Julie Foudy about the upcoming and unusually heated election for president of the U.S. Soccer Federation on Feb. 10. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor