Los Angeles Times To Be Sold The parent company of the Los Angeles Times is in talks to sell the paper to a billionaire doctor after months of tumult at the organization.

Los Angeles Times To Be Sold Media Los Angeles Times To Be Sold Los Angeles Times To Be Sold Audio will be available later today. The parent company of the Los Angeles Times is in talks to sell the paper to a billionaire doctor after months of tumult at the organization. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor