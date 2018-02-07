Patriots Player's House Robbed While He Was At The Super Bowl

New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski got home from playing in the Super Bowl to find his house had been robbed.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Poor Rob Gronkowski. Like his week wasn't bad enough, the Patriots tight end got home from losing the Super Bowl to find out he had been robbed.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED 911 DISPATCHER: 911. Where is your emergency?

ROB GRONKOWSKI: Hello. This isn't an emergency. This is just - this is Rob Gronkowski calling. And while I was gone, my whole house got robbed while on the Super Bowl trip, and I just got back.

MARTIN: Chin up, Gronk. At least you won - I mean, you played in the Super Bowl. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.