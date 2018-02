Documentary Tells The Story Of North Korea's Men's Hockey Team The North Korean men's hockey team may not be playing in this year's Olympics, but the team does play on the international stage. Rachel Martin talks to Canadian Filmmaker Matt Reichel.

The North Korean men's hockey team may not be playing in this year's Olympics, but the team does play on the international stage. Rachel Martin talks to Canadian Filmmaker Matt Reichel.