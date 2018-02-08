Police Pick Up Coatless Man In Restaurant Robbery

An alleged robber in Alaska buried his coat in the snow so as not to reveal his identity. Police found the coat, followed the tracks and found the only person not wearing a coat in February in Alaska.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The man who robbed a restaurant in Anchorage, Alaska, tried to blend in afterward. He realized people might identify his black coat, so he took it off three blocks away and buried it in the snow. Clever - except a witness saw him bury it. And once police found that coat, they were able to do some "CSI"-style detective work. They followed the tracks in the snow and at the end found the only person not wearing a coat in February in Alaska. It's MORNING EDITION.

