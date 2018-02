Cryptocurrencies Are Created All The Time. Meet Dogecoin Jackson Palmer started cryptocurrency dogecoin as a joke. To his surprise, it took off. That's partly why he is not optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies Are Created All The Time. Meet Dogecoin Cryptocurrencies Are Created All The Time. Meet Dogecoin Cryptocurrencies Are Created All The Time. Meet Dogecoin Audio will be available later today. Jackson Palmer started cryptocurrency dogecoin as a joke. To his surprise, it took off. That's partly why he is not optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor