FBI Says They Have No Evidence That Border Patrol Agent's Death Was A Homicide There has been a big development in the mysterious death of a Border Patrol agent beside a remote highway in West Texas last year. The case received national attention because President Trump speculated it was a brutal murder committed by smugglers. The FBI now says, after an exhaustive investigation, that they have found no evidence the officer's death was a homicide.
