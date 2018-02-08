FBI Says They Have No Evidence That Border Patrol Agent's Death Was A Homicide
There has been a big development in the mysterious death of a Border Patrol agent beside a remote highway in West Texas last year. The case received national attention because President Trump speculated it was a brutal murder committed by smugglers. The FBI now says, after an exhaustive investigation, that they have found no evidence the officer's death was a homicide.