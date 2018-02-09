Accessibility links

Sara Seager: How Close Are We To Finding Life On Another Planet? In our galaxy alone, there are hundreds of billions of planets. And Sara Seager is looking for the perfect one, a "Goldilocks" planet— neither too hot nor too cold— that could support life.
Sara Seager: How Close Are We To Finding Life On Another Planet?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Peering Deeper Into Space.

About Sara Seager's TED Talk

In our galaxy alone, there are hundreds of billions of planets. And Sara Seager is looking for the perfect one, a "Goldilocks" planet — neither too hot nor too cold — that could support life.

About Sara Seager

Sara Seager is an astrophysicist and planetary scientist at MIT. Her research, which focuses on exoplanetary science, has led to the first discovery of an exoplanet atmosphere.

Seager received her PhD from Harvard University. She is a 2013 MacArthur "Genius" Fellow. In 2012, she was recognized in Time Magazine as one of the 25 Most Influential in Space.

