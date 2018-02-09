Senate Passes Spending Bill; House Takes Up Measure Next

Updated at 2 a.m. ET

Two hours into a government shutdown, the Senate passed a $300 billion bipartisan budget agreement to keep the government funded after a filibuster by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who objected to what he said is its out of control spending.

But it still must get through the House.

With a 71-28 vote in the Senate, the measure faces a far from certain outcome in the House, amid the chaos that's forced a second shutdown in three weeks.

House Republicans likely need Democrats to crossover to vote for the bill to ensure its passage, because some of their most conservative members have announced they won't vote for the package, also due to spending concerns echoing Paul's. However, House Democratic leaders have already announced they will oppose the bill because it doesn't address the DACA program and the fate of DREAMers, leaving the door open for their rank-and-file to follow their opposition.

Paul was able to use Senate rules on Thursday to his advantage to delay the vote, much to the frustration of his fellow members. Senate rules usually typically allow a set amount of time for senators to debate legislation before voting.

Senate Republicans tried at various points throughout the night to persuade Paul to back down. At one point, the number two Senate Republican, John Cornyn, R-Texas, tried repeatedly to schedule votes ahead of the midnight deadline. Paul objected each time until Cornyn, the majority whip, accused him of "wasting everybody's time and inconveniencing the staff."

"I don't understand why the senator from Kentucky wants to insist on shutting down the federal government," Cornyn said. "The outcome of this vote will not be any different after the regular time expires than it would be if we had that vote at 10:30 [p.m.]."

Senators were visibly frustrated as they roamed the halls waiting for the vote. Even some of Paul's fellow fiscal conservatives, like Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., were exasperated.

"I can't side with anyone on this one," Johnson told reporters. "It's just total dysfunction."

Brokered earlier in the week by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the deal being considered is a $300 billion, two-year budget agreement that increases both military and domestic spending.

Under the bill, the Pentagon would get an additional $80 billion in fiscal year 2018 and $85 billion in fiscal year 2019, while domestic spending would grow by $63 billion in fiscal year 2018 and $68 billion the following fiscal year. Those increases sounded alarm bells with fiscal hawks like Paul and members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, whose members announced they would oppose the deal.

But many Democrats were unhappy with the compromise as well because it doesn't tackle immigration — specifically addressing the plight of DREAMers, including the roughly 700,000 immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally after being brought to the country as children and who are enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which is set to expire on March 5. Concerns over lack of movement on DACA is what triggered a three-day shutdown just weeks ago on Jan. 20, as Senate Democrats objected to any bill without a legislative fix for DACA while the White House wanted other changes to immigration law in exchange for codifying DACA. Senate Democrats eventually relented after McConnell promised to bring an immigration bill to the floor later.

In the House on Wednesday, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., gave an eight-hour speech pushing for protections for DREAMers. In a letter to her Democratic colleagues, Pelosi announced she wouldn't vote for the Senate compromise, writing that, "We cannot allow our success in one part of the discussion to diminish our leverage in another."

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., said Thursday on All Things Considered he also wouldn't vote for the Senate bill, and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus also urged its members to oppose it.