Lights, Camera, Parking There's a lot of work that goes into shooting a movie or TV show in the streets of a city, including parking cars. Parking production assistants say they're undervalued and are now trying to unionize.

Lights, Camera, Parking National Lights, Camera, Parking Lights, Camera, Parking Audio will be available later today. There's a lot of work that goes into shooting a movie or TV show in the streets of a city, including parking cars. Parking production assistants say they're undervalued and are now trying to unionize. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor