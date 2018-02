Stock Market Continues Swing Downward Stocks were down sharply on Thursday in a selloff that took the Dow Jones industrial average down more than 1,000 points.

Stock Market Continues Swing Downward

Stocks were down sharply on Thursday in a selloff that took the Dow Jones industrial average down more than 1,000 points.