A Mystery Portrait In Massachusetts

A portrait of a justice hangs in the Massachusetts Supreme Court, but nobody knows who the person in the portrait is. The current chief justice is asking the public's help to identify the person.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Long ago in Massachusetts, some guy was immortalized with his portrait on the wall. I say some guy because nobody knows who. It's thought he was a supreme court justice serving after 1780. The current chief justice is asking the public's help. Anybody who IDs the painting gets to stand for the unveiling of a plaque with the name. You'll get your photo taken, of course. And who knows? Somebody centuries from now may find that picture and wonder who you are. It's MORNING EDITION.

