Bipartisan Budget Agreement Spends Too Much Money For Most Conservative Republicans
Bipartisan Budget Agreement Spends Too Much Money For Most Conservative Republicans
The federal government reopened after a brief government shutdown and fallout continues over the dismissal of former White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter. NPR's Ari Shapiro is joined by Jonathan Capehart of The Washington Post, and Erick Erickson, of The Resurgent blog, to discuss the shutdown, Porter and more of this week's top political stories.