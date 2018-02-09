Accessibility links

Bipartisan Budget Agreement Spends Too Much Money For Most Conservative Republicans The federal government reopened after a brief government shutdown and fallout continues over the dismissal of former White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter. NPR's Ari Shapiro is joined by Jonathan Capehart of The Washington Post, and Erick Erickson, of The Resurgent blog, to discuss the shutdown, Porter and more of this week's top political stories.
NPR logo

Bipartisan Budget Agreement Spends Too Much Money For Most Conservative Republicans

Listen · 7:31
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/584640265/584640282" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Bipartisan Budget Agreement Spends Too Much Money For Most Conservative Republicans

NPRPolitics

There's More To It

Politics

Bipartisan Budget Agreement Spends Too Much Money For Most Conservative Republicans

Bipartisan Budget Agreement Spends Too Much Money For Most Conservative Republicans

Listen · 7:31
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/584640265/584640282" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on All Things Considered

The federal government reopened after a brief government shutdown and fallout continues over the dismissal of former White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter. NPR's Ari Shapiro is joined by Jonathan Capehart of The Washington Post, and Erick Erickson, of The Resurgent blog, to discuss the shutdown, Porter and more of this week's top political stories.

NPRPolitics

There's More To It