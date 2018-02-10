Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Panel, it is time to move on to some of the rest of the week's news. Amy, at the Winter Olympics in Korea, teams bring chefs who prepare food from local sources to make sure it's fresh and healthy. So the - Norway team's chefs used Google Translate to send an order to a nearby Korean grocery and ended up getting a delivery of what?

AMY DICKINSON: Thousands of eggs.

SAGAL: Exactly.

DICKINSON: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: It was specifically 15,000.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Good news...

DICKINSON: They're going to have so much protein. It's awesome.

SAGAL: I know. It's going to be amazing.

DICKINSON: Yeah.

ADAM FELBER: That's a lot of eggs.

SAGAL: If cholesterol scores got you medals, they'd sweep.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: They got 15,000 eggs by accident. That's several truckloads. Boy, somebody has got a sore cloaca this morning, let me tell you.

(LAUGHTER)

FELBER: Really?

HARI KONDABOLU: (Laughter).

DICKINSON: I don't know what that is.

(LAUGHTER)

FELBER: It's - it's...

(LAUGHTER)

FELBER: It's where eggs come from.

SAGAL: Yeah.

DICKINSON: Oh.

(LAUGHTER)

FELBER: Nobody ever explained to you the birds and birds, did they?

DICKINSON: Strange...

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: Strange that I didn't know that.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

FELBER: Farm girl, get your head out of the Doritos bag, and maybe you'd learn something.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE METERS' "CHICKEN STRUT")

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists are serving up Happy Meals filled with lies. It's a McDonald's-themed Bluff the Listener. Call 1-888-WAITWAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

