Prediction

Our panelists predict what will be the next thing we blast into space.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists to predict, now that we've launched a sports car into space, what's the next thing we'll blast into space?

But first, let me tell you that support for NPR comes from NPR stations and Lumber Liquidators, supporting rebuilding efforts at Aransas County, Texas, which was affected by Hurricane Harvey; providing materials, support and money to help rebuild public schools in the county. More at lumberliquidators.com. The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, committed to supporting ideas and institutions to advance education for all, preserve the environment and promote vibrant performing arts. More information is available at hewlett.org. And Progressive Insurance, offering its HomeQuote Explorer so shoppers can evaluate options in one place when buying home insurance. Custom quotes and rates are available online. Learn more at progressive.com.

WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME is a production of NPR and WBEZ Chicago in association with Urgent Haircut Productions. Doug Berman - benevolent overlord. Philipp Goedicke writes our limericks. Our house manager's Tyler Greene. Our interns are Emily Delaney (ph) and Gianna Capadona, as well as Gianna Capadona's puppy. Our Web guru is Beth Novey. Special thanks to the staff and crew at the Morris Performing Arts Center. BJ Leiderman composed our theme. Our program is produced by Jennifer Mills and Miles Doornbos. Technical direction is from Lorna White. Our CFO is Colin Miller. Public address announcer - that's Paul Friedman. Our production coordinator is Robert Neuhaus. Our senior producer is Ian Chillag. And the executive producer of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME is Mike - my God, what's that on the back of the seat? - Danforth.

Now panel, what is the next thing we will blast into space? Hari Kondabolu.

HARI KONDABOLU: Harvey Weinstein.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: So they put the Tesla and a mannequin?

SAGAL: Yeah, yeah.

DICKINSON: So they're going to send, like, a woman that can - like a female mannequin up there...

SAGAL: Yeah.

DICKINSON: ...So that somebody can ask for some directions now and then.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: A Tesla mechanic.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks to Hari Kondabolu, Adam Felber and Amy Dickinson. Thanks to everyone at WVPE. Thanks to our fabulous audience here in South Bend, Ind. Thanks to all of you for listening, and we will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.