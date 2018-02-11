Next Week On The Call-In: Sexual Harassment

We want to hear from you if you've had a friend or spouse who's been accused of sexual harassment. Have your feelings about them changed? What conversations are you having with or about them?

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

We're back next week with the Call-In. How does sexual harassment affect those who are close to the accused? We want to hear if you have a family member, friend, or partner who's faced allegations of sexual harassment. Did it make you feel differently about them or about the consequences they should face? Call us at 202-216-9217. Please tell us your name, where you're from and a phone number, and we may use it on the air.

