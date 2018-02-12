Missouri Lawmakers May Make Sliced Bread Day Official

The first commercially sliced bread was sold in Missouri in 1928. State lawmakers are debating a bill to declare Sliced Bread Day. It would be the best things since, you know, sliced bread.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You've heard people call some innovation the greatest thing since sliced bread. Well, that was a real event. The first commercially sliced bread was sold in Chillicothe, Mo., on July 7, 1928. People had to slice it themselves in the old days. The innovation is now the occasion for an annual bluegrass festival, and lawmakers are debating a bill to declare sliced bread day, which would be the greatest holiday since - whatever. It's MORNING EDITION.

