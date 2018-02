Weinstein Hit With Civil Rights Lawsuit Along With His Brother, Company Steve Inskeep talks to CNN reporter Hadas Gold about New York's attorney general filing a suit against movie producer Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Co. following a sexual misconduct probe.

Weinstein Hit With Civil Rights Lawsuit Along With His Brother, Company Weinstein Hit With Civil Rights Lawsuit Along With His Brother, Company Weinstein Hit With Civil Rights Lawsuit Along With His Brother, Company Audio will be available later today. Steve Inskeep talks to CNN reporter Hadas Gold about New York's attorney general filing a suit against movie producer Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Co. following a sexual misconduct probe. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor