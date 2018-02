Ex-Mexican Foreign Minister Sees Some Good In Trump's Immigration Plan Steve Inskeep talks to former Mexican Foreign Minister Jorge Castañeda about President Trump's immigration plan. He says there might be some merit to the plan.

Ex-Mexican Foreign Minister Sees Some Good In Trump's Immigration Plan Ex-Mexican Foreign Minister Sees Some Good In Trump's Immigration Plan Ex-Mexican Foreign Minister Sees Some Good In Trump's Immigration Plan Audio will be available later today. Steve Inskeep talks to former Mexican Foreign Minister Jorge Castañeda about President Trump's immigration plan. He says there might be some merit to the plan. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor