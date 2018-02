Politics In The News: What's In Store From Washington This Week White House officials on Monday reveal the budget proposal and plans to repair the country's infrastructure. But that is being overshadowed by scrutiny over how Chief of Staff John Kelly handled allegations of spousal abuse against staff secretary Rob Porter.

