U.S. Needs A Longterm Infrastructure Plan, Ray LaHood says Steve Inskeep talks to former Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood about the country's infrastructure, and what he'll be looking for in the package President Trump is expected to unveil Monday.

U.S. Needs A Longterm Infrastructure Plan, Ray LaHood says U.S. Needs A Longterm Infrastructure Plan, Ray LaHood says U.S. Needs A Longterm Infrastructure Plan, Ray LaHood says Audio will be available later today. Steve Inskeep talks to former Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood about the country's infrastructure, and what he'll be looking for in the package President Trump is expected to unveil Monday. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor