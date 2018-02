ANC Committee Expected To Force South African President Zuma Out Jacob Zuma's controversial tenure as president of South Africa is about to come to an end, as powerful forces in his governing African National Congress party try to shove him out the door.

Jacob Zuma's controversial tenure as president of South Africa is about to come to an end, as powerful forces in his governing African National Congress party try to shove him out the door.