The Winners And Losers Of Trump's $1.5 Trillion Infrastructure Plan President Trump released his $1.5 trillion infrastructure financing plan at the White House Monday. The plan calls for spending $200 billion over 10 years to repair and rebuild highways, bridges, airports, seaports, and water systems. Half of that funding will be used as incentives to get cities, counties and states to finance at least 80 percent of the infrastructure costs themselves.
